Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ndokwa nation of Delta have lent their support to the party’s choice of Sen. Ahmad Lawan (Yobe-North East) for the top job of the President of the Senate.

The group made its position on the contentious issue known in a statement signed by its Coordinator, Chief Paul Odili, and issued to newsmen at the end of the its meeting on Thursday in Asaba.

The group also urged the national leadership of the party to endorse Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta- South-South) for the position of the Deputy Senate President.

The statement read in part, “that after due consideration, we, the Ndokwa Nation APC stakeholders, throw our support behind steps taken by the party to ensure stability of the 9th National Assembly by adopting Lawan as the senate president.

Odili stated, “We call on all the APC senators to rally round the decision of the party to ensure stability and cohesiveness of the National Assembly and avoid the mistakes of the past.

He also stated that there were indications that the party was working on a zoning arrangement for the various offices for the 9th National Assembly billed to be inaugurated in June.

“We are at this point in time urging President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of our party, our Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, and other stakeholders, “to consider the South-South in the zoning of top offices in the senate.”

“Looking at the performance of APC in the zone, we believe that the APC in Delta has recorded tremendous progress, considering where the party was in 2015 and today.

Odili contended that “the position of senate president or deputy senate president is most equitable” for Delta, given that it polled 220,000 votes for the president, being the highest in the zone.

“And for that reason, we canvass that Omo-agege, a ranking senator and strong believer in the policies of change and Next level of the APC, should be considered for the deputy senate president,” he said.

The group described Omo-Agege as “a smart lawyer, an able administrator and a brilliant legislator, widely loved in his constituency and across the entire state.

“We also believe that such a position will stabilise APC in Delta and enable it to further consolidate on the progress it is making to break the jinx of a one-party rule in the state,” the group further stated.

