Super Eagles Head coach, Gernot Rohr, on Friday promised to improve on the current form of his players, despite their 1-0 victory over the Pharaohs of Egypt.

Rohr, who made this known in Abuja, lauded Paul Onuachu’s brilliant display for scoring the only goal in the game.

According to Rohr, we want to win in all our games, but it is not easy.

“We should not give too much importance to the result of the friendly match; because they played without Mohammed Salah.

“Salah not playing is like Argentina without Lionel Messi; we also missed some players such as Ahmed Musa.

“We would have done better, but we are working hard to improve and hope to get better before the nations cup,” Rohr said.

Onuachu made his first appearance for the Super Eagles in the international friendly match between the two countries ahead of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup scheduled to hold in Egypt.

Paul, 24 years, who plays for Danish Club, FC Midtjylland, netted the only goal of the match in the opening minute.

