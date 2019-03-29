By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday received Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for winning the March 9 governorship election in the state.

According to Sanwo-Olu on his Twitter handle, “Today is the day the Lord has made and we will rejoice.

“I received my certificate of return as the governor-elect of Lagos state from INEC,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu assured Lagosians that his promise and mission to build a greater Lagos was still very strong.

“I want to reassure all Lagosians that my promise and mission to build #ForAGreaterLagos is as strong as ever,” he said.

