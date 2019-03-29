President Muhammadu Buhari receives Prince Dapo Abiodun in Aso Rock
Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.
Accompanying the governor-elect to Abuja were the Deputy Governor-elect, Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.
Below are the photos:
President Buhari with L-R: Deputy Governor Elect Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele, Governor Elect of Ogun State Mr Dapo Abiodun and Former Governor of Ogun State Chief Olusegun Osoba as he receives in courtesy visit Ogun Governor Elect in State House on 28th Mar 2019.
President Buhari in handshake with the Deputy Governor-elect, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele, while Ogun Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun looks on
