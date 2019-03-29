Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received the Ogun State Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun at the Presidential Villa, Aso Rock, Abuja.

Accompanying the governor-elect to Abuja were the Deputy Governor-elect, Ogun State, Mrs Noimot Salako Oyedele and a former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba.

Below are the photos:

