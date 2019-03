The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Friday dismissed the no case submission filed by suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Walter Onnoghen.

The CCT ruled that Onnoghen, has a case to answer in his ongoing trial over alleged false assets declaration.

Despite pleas for further adjournment, Chairman of the CCT, Danladi Umar, insisted that Onnoghen must enter his defence on Monday, April 1.

Onnoghen is standing trial over alleged failure to declare all his assets.

