An old video of movie actress Oge Okoye, attending a controversial church – Alleluia Ministries International in South Africa for alleged deliverance had gone viral on Thursday.
The mother of two has come out to say she was not ashamed of seeking the face of God and even though she owed no one an explanation.
She stated that her aunt’s cancer case was the reason she attended the church run by Pastor Alpha Lukau on Sunday, 14th of October 2018.
Knowing how Nigerians can sometimes be extreme, there were countless reactions and backlash to this story on social media.
Good morning Glam FAMILY………I try to be calm about everything and anything especially when Negativity screams out so loud. I don’t try to Calm the Storm,but will only Calm my mind and the Storm will Pass..though i owe no one any explanation as regards to my personal heavenly race but I feel like addressing THIS wild fire🔥 I Travelled to see my mum as usual and she told me how she came across the youtube channel of AMI church and that she’s been following them ever since because of what God is doing in the church through Pastor Alphalukau. So my mum wanted to visit the church because of her younger sister(My aunt)who is a cancer patient,wheelchair bound and is bedridden. Due to Mum’s age,I didn’t want her making that long journey from Spain to South Africa so I requested for my aunt’s pictures and promised her that I would visit the church so I can stand in for her as a point of contact. That was how i visited AMI on the Sunday, 14th of October 2018,last year. Go on youtube and see for yourselves. Please Nigerians,Is anything wrong in seeking the face of God or standing in the gap for my sick aunty? How Gullible can people be?Why fabricate stories? Meanwhile how much do you think I will be paid to do the unimaginable? God forbid🙀 Whoever said that..May they be visited with the same bitter pill to swallow IJN. Amen🙏 Thank you Lord for all the blessings. #NoShameInGOD#ITrustInGod#GodIsMyRock#NoRegrets#ProudOfGod#ProudtosayIT💖
Alph Luka finals gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visits him in the wake of Elliot’s resurrection. 🤣🤣
The #OgeChallenge starts tomorrow from 10am!
Another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene.
Instagram only! pic.twitter.com/yVCFrCoJR1
— Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 27, 2019
