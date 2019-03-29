By Jennifer Okundia

An old video of movie actress Oge Okoye, attending a controversial church – Alleluia Ministries International in South Africa for alleged deliverance had gone viral on Thursday.

The mother of two has come out to say she was not ashamed of seeking the face of God and even though she owed no one an explanation.

She stated that her aunt’s cancer case was the reason she attended the church run by Pastor Alpha Lukau on Sunday, 14th of October 2018.

Knowing how Nigerians can sometimes be extreme, there were countless reactions and backlash to this story on social media.

Read the full gist on her Instagram post below.

Alph Luka finals gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visits him in the wake of Elliot’s resurrection. 🤣🤣 The #OgeChallenge starts tomorrow from 10am! Another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene. Instagram only! pic.twitter.com/yVCFrCoJR1 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 27, 2019

