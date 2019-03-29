The new Permanent Secretary, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, deployed to the Ministry of Budget and National Planning on Friday resumed duty with a promise to work with staff and management of the ministry to achieve a common goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Umakhihe was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Feb. 20.

The PS at a brief hand-over ceremony in Abuja, said he looked forward to a smooth working relationship with the personnel by being a team player and fast learner.

“I will listen more to you to learn about this place and I know I have herculean task to achieve that.

“I assure you that I will learn very fast; I am a team player, as a team leader, we will divide the task to multiply success of this great ministry,’’ he said.

In his remarks, the out-going permanent secretary, Mr Olajide Odewale, thanked God for witnessing the end of his tenure and appreciated the staff for the support received from them.

Odewale assured Umakhihe that he would enjoy working with the management and staff of the ministry.

“They will give you same support they gave me; it is being wonderful working with them; my journey here was smooth.

“I am handing them over to you; I will also hand over a comprehensive report of the ministry to you,’’ he said.

Also speaking, Dr Zakari Lawal, Director, Monitoring and Evaluation in the ministry who welcomed the new permanent secretary, wished the out-going permanent secretary success in his endeavours.

“I want to inform you (Umakhihe) that we will work closely to success in your mandate in the ministry.

“This ministry is a key driver for all the planning, monitoring, evaluation and budgeting of the Federal Government.

“The task of driving the ministry is herculean because everything starts here with planning and budgeting, and ends with monitoring and evaluation.

“The ministry is a united family and we are here to give you the support that you need to succeed,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Odewale, who after handing over notes of the ministry to Uwakhihe also conducted him round the premises of the ministry.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

