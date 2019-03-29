The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has vowed to expose fraudulent practices by some heads of federal and state-owned tertiary institutions across the country.

A statement issued on Friday by Mr Adeyemi Azeez, National Public Relations Officer of the association, alleged that funds allocated to many institutions and their internally generated revenues have no impact on the institutions.

Azeez blamed the increasing decay of infrastructure in many tertiary institutions in the country on fraudulent practices perpetrated by their heads.

According to him, the deteriorating state of classrooms and laboratories in many higher institutions of learning is affecting the standard of learning in the country.

He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-graft agencies to use information provided towards tackling financial frauds within tertiary institutions.

“NANS also wants the EFCC to probe urgently the obnoxious and exorbitant charges on acceptance fees by higher institutions in the country,” Azeez said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

