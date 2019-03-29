American Rapper, Shawn Carter, who answers Jay-Z, as his stage name, would on Saturday, receive the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People (NAACP)’s Presidential Award.

The award would form part of the activities marking NAACP’s 50th anniversary.

It would be in recognition of Jay-Z’s special achievements and distinguished public service.

The NAACP’s president, Mr Derrick Johnson, disclosed this in a press statement he released to Internet Movie Database (IMDB).

Jay-Z, 49, has had a prolific career as both a musician and a business mogul.

He had won 22 Grammy awards and sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

He is also the president of Def Jam Recordings and the co-owner of the global streaming service, TIDAL.

According to Johnson, the NAACP is honouring Jay-Z based on his commitment to social activism.

“The President’s award is an honour we carefully bestow upon an individual, maintaining its significance and commitment to recognising excellence in service that directly affects our community.

“Shawn Carter has been committed to shedding light on the issues that plague the black community including systematic racism and unjust treatment under the law, utilising his global platform to create everlasting change.

“His Shawn Carter Foundation helps socio-economically disadvantaged individuals in pursuit of higher education.

“The Reform Alliance, which he co-founded, seeks to reform the criminal justice system.

“There is no better time than now, as we celebrate our 50th year, to honour him with this award.”

Shawn Carter born on Dec. 4, 1969, is also a songwriter and a record producer.

Past recipients of the President’s Award include Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali.

