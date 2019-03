Ahead of their 7th anniversary, celebrity couple Timi and Busola Dakolo are teasing each other, especially The mother of 3 who Timi says is showing him excess love so that he can buy plenty gifts.

The Nigerian singer who emerged winner of the inaugural season of Idols West Africa in 2007 says he knows the love is a set up and he will not fall for it…

Timi and wife tied the knot in 2012.

