Author and Instagram sensation – Laura Ikeji showers her husband Ogbonna Kanu with all the beautiful adjectives a dictionary can accommodate.

Ceo of Laura Ikeji store and fashionista Laura says her husband shows her immense support and encouragement, the mom of one thanked God for this gift below…

Mr and Mrs Kanu. Thank you God for the man I married, dude loves me unconditionally, supports me, defends me, tolerates my excesses, such a gentle man. I will show u off till eternity. My page is for both of us, I’ll ride with u for life. In sickness n health, for richer and richer too 😂😂😍😍😍 @ogbobekee1

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

