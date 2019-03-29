Members of Parliament, MPs have rejected Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement for a third time.

MP’s rejected the deal by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58, throwing UK’s Brexit plans into more confusion, BBC reports.

Mrs May said the vote would have “grave” implications and the “legal default” was that the UK would leave on 12 April.

That meant there would not be enough time to get legislation through to avoid a no-deal Brexit, she said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn called for her to resign and call an election.

Responding to the vote, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: “In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on 10 April.”

