On Sunday, March 31st is mother’s day and Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her lovely kids have already started celebrating ahead of the deal day.
Mercy says ”My biggest fear in life? It would be “Not being alive to take care of and watch over my kids” she wished other mothers a good one ahead of mother’s day.
My biggest fear in life? It would be "Not being alive to take care of and watch over my kids" Happy Mothers day Friends and may we be alive to watch them grow into Great personalities, may we enjoy our children in good health and prosperity with God as the Center of it all… 😋😋 Because it's almost Mothers day and I can't wait😘😘😘 plus Henry keeps saying Happy mothers day mummy since last week🤣🤣🤣 TGIF💃💃💃 @mercymagiconline is almost ready to take your orders. 1 week to go!😘😘😘😘 Make up @bare2beauty😘😘😘 📸 @ovia_reflex
