After three months of competition and more than 500,000 votes, the Argentine’s goal in the Copa del Rey accrued 45% of the votes in the final.

The uncertainty is over. The best goal in Barça’s history according to the fans is Lionel Messi’s spectacular run against Getafe in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey 2006/07. The goal from the No.10 took the crown ahead of 63 other goals in a competition that started at the end of December 2018, and that has seen more than 500,000 votes cast in the past three months.

After 60 eliminatory rounds, four goals – three from Messi and one from Sergi Roberto qualified for the final stage during the past week.

Of the four, Messi’s against Getafe received 45% of the total votes, beating his efforts against Athletic Club in the Copa final (28%) and at the Bernabéu in the Champions League (16%). Sergi Roberto’s against PSG received 11%.

