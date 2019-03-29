The Kano State Government has warned industries operating in the state to ensure cleanliness in the communities where they operated.

The Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, gave the warning on Friday in Kano while monitoring the monthly environmental sanitation for Motor parks, markets and workplaces.

Makoda, represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Alhaji Aliyu Garo, said many industries failed to consider the health of the people living in the communities they operated from.

“Today, we inspected some industries in Sharada, where we received public complaints on bad odour from the company.

“We earlier sent our staff to check the situation and they proffered solution to the company and we are happy to state that the company has complied,” he said.

Garo also commended the three industries visited by the state sanitation committee on Friday, for their “clean working environment.“

The committee has visited Salsar Enterprises, Myer Bottled Water Company as well as B and B Leather Ltd. as part of the monthly sanitation inspection.

