A Non Governmental Organization (NGO) Generations for Peace (GFP) says fake news stokes the embers of conflicts and violence in Kaduna State.

The group however said that it had taken strategic steps to stem the spread of fake news through proper and timely propagation of right information on issues related to communities prone to violence in the state.

GFP’s Assistant Administration Officer, Nigeria, Jelkat Abidoye, stated this while briefing newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

According to him, the NGO is concerned over the negative impact of fake news and hate speech in building peaceful co-existence in Kaduna state.

“Kaduna State has a long history of religious and ethnic conflicts, and despite the efforts of the mass media in mobilising, informing, educating and enlightening the people, so as to bring harmony and tolerance amongst all sections of the state, fake and inciting news is also a major societal dilemma in building peace and co-existence.”

He said it was their utmost hope that, together with the media, they would be able to identify the causes of fake news and strategise towards addressing its spread.

Abidoye added that the group is a global organisation founded by Prince Faisal Al-Hussein, President of Jordan Olympic Committee, with the vision of ensuring sustainable peace in actively tolerant communities via responsible citizenship.

“Since 2008, GFP has implemented programmes in and around Kaduna state by working with children, youths, adults and women..

