Jemima Osunde, the Nigerian actress, model and presenter who came into limelight after playing Leila in the television series Shuga has graduated from medical school.

The Lux ambassador who graduated from the department of physiotherapy, college of medicine, University of Lagos in 2018 disclosed that she has been inducted into the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Board of Nigeria!

Women are definitely stepping up and bringing their best foot forward in whatever career path they chose!

