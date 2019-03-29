Jemima Osunde, the Nigerian actress, model and presenter who came into limelight after playing Leila in the television series Shuga has graduated from medical school.
The Lux ambassador who graduated from the department of physiotherapy, college of medicine, University of Lagos in 2018 disclosed that she has been inducted into the Medical Rehabilitation Therapist Board of Nigeria!
Women are definitely stepping up and bringing their best foot forward in whatever career path they chose!
I am a Woman. I have dreams and ambitions. I have goals and aspirations. I have a PLAN for my life and the only thing that can stop me is if it’s not the will of God. • • No one will tell me I can’t do it. No one will tell me it’s not possible. No one will tell me it’s not my place! And even if they do, I’ll just go ahead and SHOW them that I CAN! • • The outpour of love is so overwhelming. Hard girl hard girl but I still cried a little 😢❤️ I’m not sure I can put in words how I feel right now but I need you all to know that I’m seeing your messages and I am so tremendously grateful! May God honor you in all that you do! God bless you 🙏
