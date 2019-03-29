Top Nollywood actress and film producer – Kate Henshaw writes a long inspirational message on her page today, urging fans to lead intentional lives instead of living by chance.
The fitness expert also says she’s free to be who she wants, not caring about people’s opinion of how she chooses to live her life.
#FridayFocus "I choose to live by choice not by chance. To make changes, not excuses. To be motivated not manipulated To be useful, not used. To excel, not to compete. I choose self-esteem, not self-pity. I choose to listen to my inner voice, not the random opinion of others…. I choose to be me" Yes YOU can, one step at a time. Yes YOU can, one day at a time.. Spread your "sleeves" and fly.. Good morning my lovelies…. Have an awesome weekend #K8DGR8 #Oluwakate #oluwalonik8 #Oluwaferank8 #LadyKateOfHouseHenshaw #Energy #Positivevibesonly💯 #AttitudeOfGratitude #GraceChild #HappyChild🤸♀️🤸♀️
