The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Osun on Friday called for concerted efforts of all stakeholders in the transport sector to ensure safety on highways and protect lives and properties.

The Sector Commander, Mr Peter Oke, made the call at a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo.

The meeting was attended by NURTW officials, police officers and journalists, among others.

Oke said: “Safety on Nigerian roads is a shared responsibility which must not be left alone in the hands of the FRSC.

“We have to know that safethaven the highway is a collective responsibility, rather than thinking its the job of the command alone.

“I believe this meeting will help to find lasting solutions to road accidents in the state,” he said.

According to him, road accidents has been reduced by 36 per cent in the first quarter, while the number of injured victims also reduced by 26 per cent.

“Although, the fatality increased by 27 per cent which has become worrisome and persons involved in accidents by 32 per cent which must also be thoroughly addressed.”

The sector commander commended the stakeholders for their support in 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, adding that the synergy must last long for the purpose of saving lives and properties in the state.

Mr Olawoye Sunday, the Caretaker Chairman of Allied Trucks Transportation Association of Nigeria, urged the command to always visit parks and NURTW garages for the purpose of cautioning drivers and sensitising them on safety tips.

Sunday said that such steps would help in awakening drivers’ consciousness and consequently reducing accidents.

He advised the FRSC to look into speeding by drivers, unlawful overtaking, route violations and lack of vehicle registration number plates.

