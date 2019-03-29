Media personality and presenter Bolanle Olukanni who is currently hosting ”The Juice” on Ndanitv recently had a session with oap Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.
The duo posed for some lovely pictures after the show.
The interviewer gets interviewed 😂 We talked about the evolution from being a Big Brother Housemate to becoming a Host, family life , being a dad , killing the fashion game and of course hosting #Bbnaija . Alll the #juice and more. Thanks for coming @ebuka #thejuice Ofcourse the beautiful photo was shot with my #shotonmygalaxyng #s10plus
