The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State on Friday urged the state Governor-elect, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to be a father to all residents and prioritise alleviating suffering of the people.

Alhaji Shakirudeen Olofin, the state Chairman of IPAC, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the presentation of certificates of return to Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State on Friday presented certificates of return to Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat at the commission’s headquarters, in Sabo-Yaba.

“I congratulate the Governor-elect on his victory at the polls.

“I want to advise him strongly that after the election, he should assume the role of father; he is now father to all.

“Election has come and gone, he is not governing only APC members, he is governing entire Lagosians,” Olofin, also the state chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) said.

He advised Sanwo-Olu to put in place service-oriented governance that would meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people.

The Governor-elect, he said, should make Lagos residents enjoy dividends of democracy through good welfare programmes and people-oriented policies.

“We wish him (Sanwo-Olu) the best as he takes the leadership of Lagos State from incumbent Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode and we wish Mr Akinwunmi Ambode the best after his tenure,” he said.

While setting agenda for Sanwo-Olu, the IPAC boss urged the governor-elect to make good all his campaign promises of taking the state to higher heights.

He also listed tackling of the perennial gridlock and issues of the environment among priorities for the governor-elect.

According to him, the opposition parties are ready to cooperate and support Sanwo-Olu in the interest of the people of Lagos and to help him achieve success in his administration.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

