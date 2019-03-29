Lanre Babalola

Following his announcement as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election on Thursday night, Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri has been receiving a lot of congratulatory messages from Nigerians on his hard won victory.

First to congratulate him was the former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the last presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku described Fintiri as a man of the people and expressed hope that the governor-elect will make the state great again.

Atiku wrote on twitter this morning: ”Congratulations to the man of our people, Governor-Elect Ahmadu Fintiri. The hope that our people in Adamawa repose in you is well placed and I look forward to working with you to make our state great again. -AA

Speaker of the House of Representatives Alhaji Yakubu Dogara also congratulated the governor-elect this way: ”Congratulations to Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri on your election as governor of Adamawa state. The people have spoken and it is my hope and prayer that you will live up to their expectations for good governance.”

Senate President Bukola Saraki also took to his twitter handle to congratulate Fintiri on his victory: ”Congratulations to Governor-Elect, Ahmadu Fintiri, on your victory in #AdamawaDecides. As you prepare to serve the great people of Adamawa State, I wish you grace, wisdom and utmost success on all fronts.”

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday declared Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri winner of the governorship election in Adamawa State. INEC’s Returning Officer for the state, Prof. Andrew Haruna, declared Fintiri winner of the election with 376,552 votes to beat his closest rival, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 336,386 votes.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

