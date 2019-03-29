Crack Ya Ribs, a peace concert organized by Reel Laif Entertainment, Saiko Global Concept and other influencers will hold on Sunday April 28 in Kaduna.

Mr Julius Agwu, said with the recently concluded electioneering period which had heightened tension and polarised the inhabitants “it became pertinent to create atmosphere filled with entertainment where everybody can come together, relax and forget their differences.”

Agwu said during a press briefing in respect of the upcoming event in Kaduna on Friday that Crack Ya Ribs is a comedy and music event.

According to him, its proven that everybody needs entertainment whether peace loving or violent people.

”This will provide opportunity for all to keep aside their differences and meet under one atmosphere with unity of purpose,” he said.

Agwu noted that the event would be used as an avenue to promote peace, love, unity among inhabitants of Kaduna and neighbouring communities.

The events tagged ‘Let peace reign in Kaduna’ will be held at Proview Event Center, Barnawa Kaduna with tickets going for N4000, N10,000 and N400,000 for table of 10.

Also, Samaila Dan Hausawa, a musician and member of the organising committee, said the Crack Ya Ribs event would also provide an avenue to raise and discover young talents.

Dan Hausawa said the programme was aimed at empowering the youths to express their talents.

He said selection of the young artists to perform at the event will be based on merit.

NAN reports, that the programme is going to feature comedians, singers and dancers from across the country.

