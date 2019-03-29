The Court of Appeal in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Friday ordered retrial of the case exempting the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas, NLNG Ltd from levies imposed on it by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

The court set aside a Federal High Court judgment which had earlier exempted NLNG from levies imposed on it by NIMASA.

A three-man panel of the appellate court led by Justice Garuba Lawal unanimously held that the Federal High Court was wrong to have exempted NLNG from levies imposed by NIMASA.

They returned the 2013 case to the Federal High Court, saying that the case should be re-assigned to another judge for retrial.

