The Campaign Organisation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Sen. Sonni Ogbuoji in the 2019 general elections in Ebonyi has blamed its Director General, Mr Anthony Agbo for the party’s loss.

The organisation also condemned the actions of Agbo whom it accused of running a campaign of calumny against Ogbuoji.

Mr Ikenna Emewu, the Director of Media and Publicity of the organisation, made the accusation in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Enugu.

Emewu said that the organisation after its post-election meeting in Enugu decided to lay the facts bare on the poor performance of the party in the just concluded elections.

He said that the allegations by Agbo that Ogbuoji refused to fund the election did not reflect the position of council members, adding that Agbo acted on his own.

He said that instead of the accusation, Agbo needed to take the blame for betraying the party which led to the woeful outing.

Emewu said that Ogbuoji needed to be commended for funding the campaign rallies of the party and sponsoring state assembly candidates of the party.

He alleged that Agbo was one of those that betrayed the party by working for Gov. Dave Umahi.

“In December, there were accusations that he had been having meetings with the governor; Ogbuoji confronted him but he denied.

“At the build-up to the elections, there was also a strong rumour that he had been paid and promised appointments.

“So we can conveniently say Agbo is playing the script of his allies against his own party and this is the only reason he could embark on this act to demonise Ogbuoji,” he said.

Emewu urged the national leadership of the party to discountenance whatever allegations against Ogbuoji, describing it as misplaced and futile.

Reacting, Agbo said that he stood by his position that their governorship candidate had a hand in the poor showing of the party in the state.

He said that the party did not campaign much due to paucity of funds.

“Our candidate was so much indisposed and no funds were released to the campaign council.

“On Friday night preceding the governorship election, he brought N2.5 million to the party chairman as election expenses,” he said.

Agbo said it would be wrong to accuse him of betraying the party, adding “was that why we did not campaign?

“How many of them delivered their wards and local governments to the APC?

“Some people that worked with me are still in detention and I am spending my money to get them released,” Agbo said.

