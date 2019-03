By Jennifer Okundia

YBNL star artiste Adekunle Gold releases ‘Before You Wake Up’ a new single with romantic lines, you might just want to fall in love.

‘Before you wake up oh, i don dey love up oh, baby let me love you love you’. You know already that this is going to be a hit, watch the video produced by Sess.

Coming from a newly wed, we only expect love and nothing else!

