Alhaji Ahmadu Fintiri of PDP has emerged winner of Adamawa Governorship election.

The Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Andrew Haruna, who declared the result Thursday in Yola after the supplementary election in 44 units across 14 local government areas of the state, said Fintiri polled 376,552 votes to beat his closest rival, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of APC, who scored 336,386 votes.

He said that Sen. Abdul-Azeez Nyako of the ADC scored 113,237 votes to place third, followed by Chief Emmanuel Bello of the SDP, who garnered 29,792 votes.

Haruna said total votes cast was 899,097, out of which 871,307 votes were valid and 27,790 votes, invalid.

Fintiri, born on October 27, 1967 in Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa, is a graduate of History from University of Maiduguri.

He was the Speaker of Adamawa House of Assembly in 2014,and also served as Acting Governor in July 2014, following the impeachment of the then Gov. Murtala Nyako.

