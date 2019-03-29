The Governor of Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Friday commended the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its invaluable role and contributions to the just-concluded 2019 general elections.

Ambode gave the commendation at the 2019 Batch ‘A’ NYSC swearing-in ceremony at the NYSC Orientation Camp, in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

The governor was represented by Dr Jimoh Yusuf, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry Of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations.

He said that success of the 2019 elections had further proved that the scheme was indeed an enduring legacy of its founding fathers.

“May I on this note, I specially commend the National Youth Service Corps for its invaluable role and contributions to the just-concluded elections.

“Our political trajectory becomes more definite with the NYSC as an instrument of sustaining our democracy.

“Indeed, election in Nigeria has become better with the participation of the NYSC in its conduct, and this has been attested to by both foreign and local observers.

“My young compatriots, you are indeed the drivers of continuous and consistent development of our dear nation since the inception of the scheme in 1973.

“I, therefore, enjoin you to sustain the legacy of your predecessors in rendering selfless service to the nation,” Ambode said.

The governor congratulated the corps members for successfully qualifying to participate in the scheme and also being successfully sworn in by the Chief Judge.

He said the orientation course remains critically and uniquely structured to prepare the participants for their national service and beyond.

Ambode said that the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Programme was specially designed to train and prepare corps members for economic independence during and after the service year.

“I wish to remind you that this ceremony is not a mere exercise.

”I, therefore, advise that you take out time to internalise those words contained in the pledge and strive hard to live in accordance with the wordings of the oath.

“It is only in so doing that this one year of service will be meaningful to you and the larger society.

“I wish to appreciate the state coordinator and the entire course officials for the successful take-off of this orientation course.

“The Lagos state government is committed to creating a conducive environment for all corps members to discharge their duties and serve the nation diligently.

“Be rest assured that security of lives and properties of all citizens in our dear state will always be a top priority of my government,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Mohammed Momoh, State Coordinator, NYSC Lagos State, said a total of 2568 corps members comprising 954 male and 1,614 female were registered and ready to undertake the onerous task of selfless service to the nation.

He said that the corps members had undergone registration and documentation and were being presented for formal enlistment into the national service corps.

“I am elated to inform His Excellency that these young patriots have shown their allegiance and readiness to serve the nation by quickly adjusting to the regimented nature of the orientation exercise.

“My dear prospective corps members, the orientation programme is the first of the four cardinal programmes of the service year. It is packaged to equip you physically and mentally for the demands and challenges of the service year and beyond.

“I urge you to actively participate in all camp activities.

“The three weeks orientation course will be characterised by military drills, lectures, leadership and citizenship training, physical fitness exercise, martial arts, sports and games, skills acquisition and social activities.

“You are expected in the course of these three weeks orientation to reflect on the formation objectives of the scheme and resolve to contribute towards its achievement,” he said.

Justice Olabisi Akinlade, of the Lagos High Court, Ikeja, administered the Oath of Allegiance on the corps member on behalf of the Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Opeyemi Oke.

