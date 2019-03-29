A total of 1, 900 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday took oath of allegiance in the Batch ‘A’ orientation course in Kwara.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Ikupolati Tosin, said during the oath-taking that the NYSC members were made up of 961 males and 939 females.

The oath was administered on the corps members by Justice Helen Ajayi, who represented the Chief Judge of the State, Justice Suleiman Kawu at the ceremony.

Ikupolati said the orientation course marked the beginning of the induction, training and development of the youths after graduating from various institutions of learning.

“It also marks the beginning of yet another phase in your lives, therefore, I sincerely congratulate you all for your laudable achievements,” she added.

The coordinator told the corps members that there would be strict observance of regimentation in all activities during the three-week programme.

“The orientation course will also include training in physical fitness and mental alertness, lectures, social and sporting activities, which will equip you for the challenges during and after the service year.

“You are therefore strongly advised to conform accordingly and also ensure active participation in all camp activities while living harmoniously with one another,’’ she said.

She urged them to exhibit the same commitment to duty that will be assigned to them in the course of the national service.

The coordinator, however, called on the state government and other public-spirited individuals to assist in solving the challenges the camp was still facing.

According to her, the camp lacks a perimeter fence, making the camp insecure for the corps members and camp officials.

She also called for measures to ease the perennial shortage of water in the camp.

Ikupolati commended the management of the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority for donating a borehole to the camp.

Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed, who read the message of President Muhammadu Buhari, also declared the camp open.

The governor was represented by the Commissioner for Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Muyideen Alalade.

The President said that since the establishment of the Corps over 40 years ago, its attractiveness to Nigerian youths had continued to swell despite its many challenges.

He said the task of rebuilding the nation would not be complete without the input of the corps members.

“It is only by these virtues that we will get the desired changes we are yearning for.

“Government places high premium on the youth and corps members under the NYSC Scheme will be used to drive the change mantra,” the President said.

He expressed his administration’s determination to make huge investments in youths.

“Government is aware of the numerous challenges confronting the NYSC such as corps rejection, infrastructural deficit at the camp and dwindling resources.

“These seemingly intimidating obstacles should not dampen your zeal to make the desired sacrifices to serve your fatherland as government is prepared to address these problems.

“I implore you to settle down quickly and learn about higher ideals of life while also making yourselves available for mobilisation towards national growth and development,” the President added.

The president urged the corps members to use the various NYSC Community Development Services platform at grassroots to carry out public enlightenment and mobilisation for change in behaviour, thinking, cultural orientation and outlook.

“Shun social vices such as cultism, kidnappings, armed robbery, drug peddling, thuggery, prostitution, terrorism, militancy, cybercrimes, bunkering and get-rich quick syndrome.

“You must plan and learn to live within your means,” the President advised the Corps members.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NYSC Governing Board, Alhaji Muyideen Alalade, said the call to service of the corps members was timely as the country required their knowledge in tackling the numerous challenges facing the nation.

His address was delivered by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Alhaji Shuaib Akanbi.

He commended the corps members for heeding the clarion call to serve the nation.

“This call to service could not have come at a better time than now when the country required the knowledge you have acquired in tackling the numerous challenges facing the nation.

“This indeed underscores the relevance of the NYSC scheme which is aimed at integrating our youths toward attaining national cohesion and genuine unity throughout the federation,” he said.

