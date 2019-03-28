The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, has dismissed a video which has gone viral on the Internet that it burnt properties of traders transacting businesses close to the church.

Pastor Victor Stephen, Head, Central Admin of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, in a statement on popular Facebook site, Church Gists, said the attention of the church had been drawn to a video clip circulating the cyber space concerning traders’ properties burnt by Dunamis Church at the New Headquarters.

“We want to categorically state that the Church, Dunamis was not responsible for that kind of act and can never be.

“It is also worthy of note that some traders selling outside the church’s premises were empowered by the Church as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility to set up their own businesses.

“Please disregard this malicious propaganda, Dunamis is not responsible.God bless you,” the church said.

