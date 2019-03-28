By Jennifer Okundia

38-year old Nollywood film star, Oge Okoye has been backlashed on Twitter after a video of her in a South Africa church emerged on social media.

In the now viral video, pastor Alph Lukau, of the Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) church was seen ministering to Okoye during a prophetic session, he told her about her problems and other issues she was facing.

Pastor Lukau while ministering to the mother of two said ”some people need to be rooted out and kicked out”. Fans have since reacted to this.

See reactions:

So Actress Oge Okoye visits Pastor Alph Luka. Same pastor that acted the fake resurrection 😨

Can someone explain what’s going on? 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/9SAl34PIwq — I FOLLOW BACK (@KadunaBae) March 28, 2019

Lol.. pastor Don do research ooo.. Oge Okoye don turn maga.. chai.

Well, if you don't know your God, fake prophets will use you to shine.. https://t.co/rSYiKfu6HW — Awele (@Emmanuel_Agbai_) March 28, 2019

All of you that are making fun of Oge Okoye , I pray you are never in a situation so dire or desperate and in your despair the world mocks you instead of empathise with you. — Bolanle Olukanni (@bolanleolukanni) March 28, 2019

Is Oge Okoye also trying to resurrect her career? — DIRECTOR FLO 🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@amflomotion) March 28, 2019

Alph Luka finals gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visits him in the wake of Elliot’s resurrection. 🤣🤣 The #OgeChallenge starts tomorrow from 10am! Another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene. Instagram only! pic.twitter.com/yVCFrCoJR1 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 27, 2019

Recall that in february this year a video went viral of a dead man being raised back to life by pastor Alph Lukau and the story broke the internet. watch the visual!

On August 5 2018, the church which has several branches in different parts of the world celebrated its sixth anniversary.

