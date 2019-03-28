Oge Okoye

By Jennifer Okundia

38-year old Nollywood film star, Oge Okoye has been backlashed on Twitter after a video of her in a South Africa church emerged on social media.

In the now viral video, pastor Alph Lukau, of the Alleluia Ministries International (AMI) church was seen ministering to Okoye during a prophetic session, he told her about her problems and other issues she was facing.

Pastor Lukau while ministering to the mother of two said ”some people need to be rooted out and kicked out”. Fans have since reacted to this.

Recall that in february this year a video went viral of a dead man being raised back to life by pastor Alph Lukau and the story broke the internet. watch the visual!

On August 5 2018, the church which has several branches in different parts of the world celebrated its sixth anniversary.