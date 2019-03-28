Controversial on-air personality, Daddy Freeze has mocked the visit of Nigerian actress, Oge Okoye to South African pastor, Alph Lukau for deliverance.

Oge had set tongues wagging on the internet after video of her and her child with Lukau surfaced. In the video, Lukau was seen telling Okoye her problem, saying that some people would have to be rooted and kicked out and that everyone would know that she came to see Alph Lukau.

An ecstatic Okoye was seen manifesting faith, acting out a drama and shouting ‘amen’ in the video.

Watch video of Freeze mimicking Okoye and Lukau here:

Lukau, of the Alleluia Ministries, Johannesburg, has controversies surrounding him, especially the recent one when in February, he purported raised a Zimbabwean man from the dead, but further investigation showed that the whole episode was stage-managed. He later apologised for the deception.

However, mocking Okoye, Freeze said “Alph Luka finally gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visited him. Alph is the same pastor responsible for Elliot’s resurrection.”

In the light of the dramatic visit, Freeze has placed N100,000 for grab by five people who could act the best of Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene.

Freeze had already come up with his own video mimicking and mocking Okoye and Lukau.

According to him, “another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene. 100k up for grabs in prize money for the most creative #TeaChallenge video!”

To qualify for the contest, Freeze listed: “follow both @daddyfrz and @daddyfreeze on Instagram. You MUST tag both my handles in your video! And MUST use the hashtags #DaddyFreeze #OgeChallenge; shoot a 1 minute Instagram style video of this challenge;be as creative as possible, remember the 5 (five) funniest videos win 20k each. At the end of the video, hold up a plain white piece of paper with your Instagram handle written in blue ink, this is to ensure that you didn’t just steal a video from the internet. Trying to create an original video with a twist of humor is definitely a plus. This is an Instagram only challenge.”

Watch the real video here:

Alph Luka finals gets a real actor as Oge Okoye visits him in the wake of Elliot’s resurrection. 🤣🤣 The #OgeChallenge starts tomorrow from 10am! Another 100k is up for grabs! 5 people, will each receive 20k for acting the best Oge Okoye and Alph Lukau scene. Instagram only! pic.twitter.com/yVCFrCoJR1 — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 27, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

