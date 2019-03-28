Controversial founder, Free Nation movement, Daddy Freeze has attacked the founder and Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche and his church for allegedly demolishing shops of traders trading close to the church.

Freeze was reacting to a trending video on Instagram and Twitter where traders were lamenting their loss after security personnel of the church allegedly demolished their trading outfits, an act that pitch the traders against the church.

Guys, please let’s be honest, is this fair? Is this right?

Is Paul Enenche really a Christian? Is Dunamis a Church? #JustAsking

◄ Proverbs 17:5 ►

NIV

Whoever mocks the poor shows contempt for their Maker; whoever gloats over disaster will not go unpunished.

– pic.twitter.com/jcm3FFTvRX — Daddy Freeze (@DaddyFRZ) March 27, 2019

In his reaction, Freeze said “guys, please let’s be honest, is this fair? Is this right?

“Is Paul Enenche really a Christian? Is Dunamis a Church? He asked.

He then cited Proverbs 17:5, which said “Whoever mocks the poor shows contempt for their Maker; whoever gloats over disaster will not go unpunished.

Freeze then capped it up with Proverbs 14:31, which read,”Whoever oppresses the poor shows contempt for their Maker, but whoever is kind to the needy honors God.”

A disciple of Freeze, by the Instagram name eye.renee, said “This is pure wickedness. What are they teaching in these churches? Where is the love Yahushua spoke about?

“With all the money he is collecting in tithes and seeds, he should have built shops for them, instead he burns their livelihood. This wicked thing Paul has done shows his evil heart.”

