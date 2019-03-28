Plateau Governor Simon Lalong has described former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Bola Tinubu, as ‘the architect and icon of Nigeria’s contemporary politics.”

Lalong said this in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, on Thursday in Jos, to felicitate with Tinubu on his 67th birthday.

He further described Tinubu as “a dogged and uncompromising fighter for democracy.”

“You had over the years carved a niche for yourself as a dogged and uncompromising fighter for democracy, justice, honesty, fairness, equity and equality.

“You have become the indisputable, indefatigable architect and icon of contemporary Nigerian politics and a mentor to countless politicians today,” he said.

“Your 67th birthday anniversary presents an opportunity for me to join your numerous admirers nationwide and globally to felicitate with you.

“We thank God for the six decades plus seven years of an impactful, fulfilled and fruitful life that you have lived to date,“ he said.

Lalong added that the former Lagos governor’s service to the nation is a source of pride to those who know him and even those who do not.

He emphasised that Tinubu’s political partnership particularly with President Muhammadu Buhari, is bringing Nigeria out of the economic woods.

According to him, the partnership is steadily restoring Nigeria’s image as a respectable country of preferred destination in the international community.

“On behalf of the government, the good people of Plateau State and the APC Family in the state, I congratulate you on this auspicious occasion of your birthday anniversary.

“I wish you many more years in good health, strength and wisdom and may the Almighty God expand your coast like never before.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

