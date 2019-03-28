A Police Inspector has shot dead a motorcyclist operator in Lagos for allegedly refusing to pay N200 bribe.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Kilo Bus Stop in Surulere area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The name of the police officer is Paul Joseph and has been arrested for the dastard act.

Investigation revealed that the policemen who was with two others in a patrol vehicle had stopped the deceased, Ademola Moshood and requested the usual money which the motorcyclist refused to give them because he had closed business for the day and was home-bound.

Angered by his refusal, Joseph was said to have moved closer to the man, cocked his gun and shot him on the head.

Eye witnesses said the policemen were attached to Soloki Division, Aguda.

They alleged that the policemen after killing the man, fled the scene with his motorcycle, leaving his body on the ground.

They identified the other policemen as AK and Patrick, appealing to the Police Commissioner, Zubairu Muazu to investigate the issue and charge the culprits for murder.

The Nation reports that the Police spokesman, Bala Elkana, a Deputy Superintendent (DSP) said the Commissioner Zubairu Muazu had ordered that the culprit be detained and tried.

“The Inspector is in detention. He is being investigated and the circumstances that led to the shooting. We do not know what led to the shooting and we would not want to preempt the investigation. But be assured that the Commissioner of Police will not tolerate any unprofessional conduct. Details of the investigation will be made known.”

