The Nigerian Red Cross Society has sensitised over 300 students of Community Secondary School Akpoga-Nike, Enugu State, on the importance of personal and environmental hygiene.

The sensitisation is part of the organisation’s commitment towards cultivating the habit of good personal and environmental hygiene in students from early age.

The Health Coordinator of the Red Cross in Enugu State, Mrs Jessie Maduekwe, admonished the students on Thursday to maintain good personal and environmental hygiene.

“This is essential to promoting good health and keeping bacteria and viruses at bay,” she said.

She further said “students should be agents of behavioural change in schools and in their homes by adopting good hygiene practices and proper hand-washing”.

The Principal of the school, Mr Raphael Ndubuisi, commended the society for championing hygiene promotion in the state and for bringing the campaign to Akpoga-Nike.

“I thank the Red Cross for extending this important sensitisation to this school. We are so grateful and we will reciprocate by putting this enormous knowledge into practice.

“With what we have learnt today, I believe it will be very beneficial to the students because most of them suffer from hygiene related issues which can be prevented with good hygiene practices,” Ndubuisi said.

The principal, however, decried lack of hand-washing facilities and other necessities that can promote good health in the school.

One of the students, Mr Emeka Eze, promised that he would henceforth keep himself and his environment clean.

“I am grateful to the Red Cross Society for visiting our school today. I have learnt that keeping ourselves and our environment clean can prevent us from getting sick,” Eze said.

Another student, Ms Chinenye Ugwu, said she would take what she had learnt home to educate her family on the importance of good hygiene.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

