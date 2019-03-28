The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Command in Jigawa, on Thursday said it has arrested a suspected vandal Auwalu Ibrahim, in Babura Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Adamu Shehu, made this known in a statement issued in Dutse.

Shehu said NSCDC personnel on routine patrol arrested the 20-year-old Ibrahim, who was in possession of suspected stolen 70 metres of armoured cable.

He listed other items allegedly stolen by the suspect to include; three Mikano generator batteries and 90 litres of diesel meant to power streetlights in the area.

The spokesman added that the stolen items were valued at N585,700.

He said that the suspect, who allegedly confessed to the crime, had given names of his accomplices, who bought the stolen items, to the corps.

“The three buyers of stolen items are from Niger Republic and are at large.

“And at the time of his arrest, he was in possession of the armoured cable, but has already sold the batteries and the diesel,” the spokesman said.

Shehu said the command would arraign the suspect when it had concluded its investigation on the matter.

He said the State Commandant, Alh. Muhammad Garba, had cautioned the public to be vigilant and report any act capable of sabotaging government efforts in providing basic amenities and infrastructure.

