Nigeria ranked the top with the highest of students from Africa studying in the U.S, Rachel Canty, Deputy Director, Student and Exchange Visitor Programme, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has said.

Speaking at the Foreign Press Centre International Reporting Tour: U.S. Community Colleges and Workforce Development, programme in Washington D.C, Canty said Nigeria has 16,039 students in the U.S.

The tour was organised by the Foreign Press Centre, Bureau of Public Affairs, U.S Department of State to provide foreign journalists with information on opportunity available to foreign students in community college in U.S.

`Nigeria has continued to retain its top ranking as the number one source of African students studying in the U. S. with over 16,000 students as at March pursuing their educational goals

“There are over 36,000 students from Sub Saharan Africa studying in the U.S.

“As of March 2019, there are 16,039 students from Nigeria studying in the United States with 54 per cent male and 46 per cent female students.

“This is an increase of 3,342 students over 12,693 students recorded in November 2018,” she stated.

She said that undergraduate students constituted 34 percent, Masters students was 36 per cent, as Doctorate formed 12 per cent, while Associate 12 per cent, non-degree and others formed 5 per cent

According to her, the top five states for Nigerian students in U.S include Texas with 2,713, California, 856 students, Maryland, 827 students, New York, 818 students and Florida 753 students.

Students from Nigeria attended about 800 institutions in each of America’s 50 states. The most popular state is Texas, with 2,713 students, while the most popular college/university is Houston Community College, with 220 students.

Mathew Washburn, Programme Officer, EducationUSA, U.S. Department of State explained that the number of international students in the U.S surpassed one million for the third consecutive year,

The number he said, increased by 1.5 per cent to reach a new high of 1,094,792 million, in 2018 adding that U.S remains the top host of international students globally.

“International students made a significant financial impact on the United States in 2017, contributing 42.4 billion dollars to the U.S. economy through tuition, room and board, and other expenses,” he said,

According to him, 450,000 U.S. jobs are supported by hosting international students on U.S. campuses.

