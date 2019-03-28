Manchester United striker, Marcus Rashford isn’t tempted by interest from Barcelona.

The Mirror says Barca are preparing to take advantage of the uncertainty over Rashford’s United future by launching a bid in excess of £100million for the England star this summer.

The Catalan club are understood to feel they can take advantage of Rashford’s failure to sign a contract extension with United by making a concerted move for the 21-year-old.

Barca, who face United in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final at Old Trafford on April 10, are preparing a move for Rashford, who is out of contract in 2020, according to sources in Spain.

It is understood Rashford has no desire to leave his boyhood club, but United must agree an extension with him as quickly as possible, to keep Barca at bay.

