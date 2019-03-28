The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Sokoto state Chapter and 32 gubernatorial candidates in the state on Wednesday congratulate Gov. Aminu Tambuwal over his victory at the governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared Tambuwal winner of the election after Saturday’s supplementary p0ll with a narrow margin of 342 votes,

The state IPAC Chairman Malam Ibrahim Mabera said during a courtesy visit to Gov. Tambuwal that they have totally accepted the outcome of the election.

“The contest is not between Gov. Tambuwal and the All Progressive Congress rather a context between 51 candidates of various political parties in the state.

“So we will continue to work together with the present administration, as ours is to ensure the development of the entire people of Sokoto state.

“Tambuwal had emerged winner of the election, as such we congratulate him for such victory and we will continue to advise him positively for the overall development of our state,” he said.

Also Speaking the Secretary Governorship Candidates Forum, Alhaji Malami Abdulkadir, said they have accepted the election result in good faith.

Abdulkadir, the governorship candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) said, “to win the election is the will of God, as such we at the furum all accept the victory as declared by INEC.”

Responding, Gov. Tambuwal thanked them for been humble, gentle and accepting his victory as a will of God.

He promised to appoint some of the forum members into different key positions, as he reassured his commitment in running an all inclusive government in the state.

