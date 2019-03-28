The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, is set to declare the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ahmadu Fintiri winner of the governorship election held in Adamawa State.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) lost in all 14 local government areas where Thursday’s supplementary election were held.

INEC conducted the election in 44 polling units.

INEC has announced the results of the supplementary election, with the PDP’s candidate, Fintiri scoring 10,480 votes while Jibrilla Bindow of the APC got 1,391 votes.

Bindow is the incumbent governor.

