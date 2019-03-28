The Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Ms Julie Okah-Donli, has commended operatives of the agency for their commitment to rid Nigeria of human trafficking and other crimes.

Okah-Donli gave the commendation against the backdrop of NAPTIP’S raid of a hotel in Lugbe, Abuja, and rescuing some victims of human trafficking in the facility.

According to a press statement by Victoria Ijampy of NAPTIP Press and Public Relations Unit, Okah-Donli frowned at the idea of brothels using under-age girls for prostitution.

“She has warned that those involved in such acts will be dealt with according to the law.

“She also applauded the officers for the smooth operation and the collaborative efforts of the Nigerian Police Force in carrying out the raid.

“She said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded,’’ the spokesperson said.

Operatives of NAPTIP in a joint operation with officers from the Nigeria Police Force had, on Sunday night in Abuja, raided the hotel allegedly used as a hide out for suspected human traffickers.

The hotel is also, allegedly, used for the sexual exploitation of young women.

The facility, Davis Hotel, is located in the Tudunwada area of Lugbe, Abuja.

Three victims were rescued in the operation while three suspects were detained out of about 20 suspects initially arrested in the raid.

Mr Josiah Emerole, NAPTIP’s Director of Investigation had told NAN that the raid followed an intelligence report about the place being used for underage and exploitative prostitution and other vices.

“Some of the girls have been living in the brothel for over a year and some less than three months.

“The hotel was sealed off in accordance with section 43 and 52 of the trafficking in persons (prohibition) enforcement and administration acts, 2015.

“The law authorises NAPTIP to enter, search and seal up properties suspected to be used for human trafficking purposes,’’ he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

