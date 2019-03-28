Veteran movie actress Nwakaego Boyo known as Ego Boyo has shown off a picture of her garden which she has tended for 20 years.
The actress says it is her place of peace and joy and she escapes to it when she needs to think or not. Ego is really proud of her garden, check it out.
Throwback Thursday 2017 in my garden This picture is not just about me, it is a picture of me in a place I love. My garden I have grown this place for 20 years and it gives me joy and peace. It is a sanctuary and an escape. It is a place to think, or not think. It brings me joy.. 😁 We all have a thing or a place that is an escape for us, this is mine.
