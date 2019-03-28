Kevin-Prince Boateng said Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the best player he has played with as the Barcelona midfielder overlooked superstar team-mate Lionel Messi.

Boateng has played alongside some of the world’s greatest footballers, and Ibrahimovic stands out for the former Ghana international.

Ibrahimovic and Boateng were team-mates at AC Milan, with the pair helping the Serie A giants win the 2010-11 Scudetto.

Asked to name the best player he has played with, Boateng told Barcelona TV in a Q&A: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”

