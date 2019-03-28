The Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) says the collation of result of the Adamawa governorship supplementary election will begin by 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Mr. Kasim Gaidam, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), confirmed the development to NAN in Yola.

Gaidam explained that the exercise would begin at the Adamawa Governorship Election collation centre at INEC state headquarters in Yola.

Gaidam said that reports reaching him showed the election was concluded peacefully and successfully in the 44 polling units in 14 local government areas of the state.

” We thank Almighty God that the supplementary election was conducted successfully and the collation of the result will commenced by 8 p.m. today.

” The election results from the affected 14 LGAs and 44 polling units are on the way to the collation centre, ” gaidam said.

The Commissioner thanked the relevant stakeholders for making the election successful and peaceful.

