Security has been beefed up at polling units as people in Adamawa trickle out to vote in Thursday’s supplementary governorship election.

The election is going on in 44 units across 29 wards of 14 local government areas of the state.

Vehicular movement has, however, not been restricted, but armed policemen were seen on roads leading to polling units conducting stop and search on motorists.

Plain clothes security and unarmed policemen are seen around the polling units observing the exercise.

Speaking on the security situation, the Adamawa Resident Electoral commissioner, Mr Kassim Gaidam, said that only those with Permanent Voter Cards in the affected units would be allowed access to the polling units.

Gaidam added that only one agent from each of the political parties was allowed at polling units; but political parties’ monitoring teams would not allowed access to the election venue.

According to him, the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Zone 3 and the Commissioner of Police in the state are leading other security agencies in monitoring the exercise.

He said that the National Commissioner in charge of Adamawa, Taraba and Gombe states would be joined by some neigbouring states electoral commissioners to monitor the election.

