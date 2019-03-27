A non-governmental organisation, known as the Centre for Reform Education Initiative (CREI), has paid a special tribute to Sen. Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for his laudable contributions to the growth of democracy in Nigeria.

Chinwe Ugwu, The Executive Director of the organisation, conveyed the tribute in a congratulatory message to Tinubu, who will be 67 on March 29.

In the letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday, Ugwu said that Tinubu had made positive impact on the lives of many Nigerians.

“I want to heartily congratulate the national leader of the APC, a destiny changer, a philanthropist par excellence, a servant leader and father of the fatherless,” she said.

Ugwu also extolled the democratic credentials of Tinubu, saying that he had helped to deepen democracy in Nigeria.

She said: “We cannot forget in a hurry how you teamed up with other patriots in the aftermath of June 12 presidential annulment to ensure that the military was sent packing from the nation’s political scene.

“We salute your courage and resilience in restoring democratic governance in the nation in 1999.’’

She further stated that Tinubu was greatly responsible for the change agenda that brought in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in 2015.

Ugwu said that Tinubu’s resilience, popularity, political sagacity and ingenuity played a major role in the triumph of APC during the general elections.

She said that “as a thorough bred democrat and astute political engineer,” the former Lagos state governor laid a solid foundation for the development of the state into what it is today.

“Today, Lagos is the reference point of accelerated development, courtesy of the foundation laid by him.”

According to her, Lagos remains one of the few states that can survive on its own.

“Credit must go to this great Nigerian, who created the enabling environment and initiated policies that sustained Lagos state.

“Tinubu is an asset to Nigeria and will remain an indefatigable factor in the nation’s political firmament,’’ Ugly said.

