Photo: Sen. Hunkuyi.

Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (PDP-Kaduna), has condemned use of thugs by politicians to disrupt elections in the country.

Hunkuyi, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday, said the trend is worrisome and a dent on the country’s democracy.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the abnormality is going on in spite of stern warnings by President Muhammadu Buhari against ballot snatching and other criminality by thugs, particularly during elections.

Hunkuyi, who is reacting to the outcome of recent supplementary election in some states, called for urgent measures to curb the ugly trend.

“I never dreamt that Nigeria in its electoral reform process will be taken years back.

“Why should there be thuggery in election? On no condition should there be thuggery in our electoral process.

“Election is supposed to be one of the most peaceful means of electing leaders, unfortunately the country is drifting away, from it.

“Beyond snatching of ballot boxes, probably for the purpose of rigging, the thugs perpetuate violence, which often led to destruction of lives and property,” he said.

The lawmaker called for protest against the development, which he said is a time bomb that might jeopardise the country’s hard earned democracy.

“Thuggery and violence does not belong in our electoral law. This menace is eating deep into our system and it is worrisome. The earlier we all rise and speak against it the better for future elections.

“If Nigerians through their representatives in different spheres of life do not rise against this dangerous trend now, more lives may be lost in subsequent elections, and properties worth several billions of naira lost,” he said.

