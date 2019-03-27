A video about U.S. rapper Cardi B admitting to drugging and robbing men from 3 years ago has surfaced online with a lot of backlash from social media.

The mom of one who also disclosed how she deals with men who cheat on her has released an official statement stating that she isn’t proud of her past and she is not perfect.

Cardi also disclosed that she made the choices she felt was best for her due to the limited options available to her.

Cardi B describes how to drug a cheating man and how to sic a Trans-woman like a dog for revenge.#SurvivingCardiB #WinoGang #WinoLand #TashaKMafia pic.twitter.com/ULEU6A46xP — Tasha K Mafia (@TashaMafia) March 26, 2019

See some reactions:

As a woman if you’re defending Cardi B, you’re a DISGRACE and a pathetic human being. I don’t wanna hear shit about anything being equal if you can’t hold this dirty hood bird to the same mf standard that we hold men. #SurvivingCardiB pic.twitter.com/fPeWtUopsG — jbaby (@jaiibabyyyy) March 26, 2019

Nicki: "I am the female weezy"

Cardi b: " i am the female cosby" #SurvivingCardiB — Nass 🇩🇿 (@NaSs0283) March 26, 2019

Cardi b really be saying “I had to do that shit to survive” BITCH GET A REGULAR JOB WTF you ain’t in a jungle sis 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #survivingcardib — mayæ (@sauceonspillx) March 26, 2019

Any outrage towards Cardi B is hilarious to me. She never hid who she was. Y’all knew she was common trash since she had shark teeth. Don’t start acting “shocked” now. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) March 26, 2019

Once again the victimhood narrative and excuse. Once again the Left does mental gymnastics to transform this into “female empowerment.” https://t.co/pCtXoSMyqR — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) March 26, 2019

Cardi b: I turn offset on! Nicki Minaj: Watch your man and watch your mouth Cardi b: Okurrr! I drug men n rob em lol 😂😂 Update! Cardi b accused of drugging and robbing men. Nicki minaj: pic.twitter.com/ePW8CcJqFF — Hassan Adedotun (@BlvckDotun) March 27, 2019

How do y'all even come to terms that Cardi B is better than Nicki Minaj? Is it crack? Cardi B ain't even in Cynthia Morgan's level. — CURRENT ⚽🎼💙🔥 (@currentiyke) March 27, 2019

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj can never be in comparison. Cardi B is getting bigger than Nicki Minaj but Nicki stans can’t stand it. Okuuurrrrrrr — DREYLO (@DreyloOfficial) March 27, 2019

Cardi b deliberately makes a mistake Fake woke Twiter: We love you girl! No one is perfect, we all make mistakes. 😘 A Man deliberately makes a mistake Fake woke Twiter: he deserves to be jailed, he’s a criminal, a rapist, he doesn’t hv respect 4 women. Hypocrites everywhere — Engr Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) March 27, 2019

Me waking up after Cardi B drugged me pic.twitter.com/J682awEgLD — Dad (@DBacksDad) March 27, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

