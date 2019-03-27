Cardi B

A video about U.S. rapper Cardi B admitting to drugging and robbing men from 3 years ago has surfaced online with a lot of backlash from social media.

The mom of one who also disclosed how she deals with men who cheat on her has released an official statement stating that she isn’t proud of her past and she is not perfect.

Cardi also disclosed that she made the choices she felt was best for her due to the limited options available to her.

See some reactions: