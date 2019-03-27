The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) says it has embarked on massive sensitisation in schools and churches in South-East to entrench the culture of electricity safety in its customers.

Its Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Ezeh, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu.

Ezeh said that the exercise also enabled the company to ensure that customers were well acquainted with the relevant safety measures and rules to observe within their immediate environment.

“We value our customers and care about their well-being. We need them to be alive to be able to use electricity and not to be used by electricity,’’ he said.

He said that this engagement was timely as the rains there always come with windstorm and those reached so far could better apply these safety knowledge imbibed during our engagements during this period.

“The decision to target schools is hinged on our belief in `catching-them-young’.

“As majority of our adults already have poor orientations about electricity operations and usage, hence the need to start with the children so as to build a better and safer nation,’’ he said.

“The initiative is in furtherance with the organisation’s resolve to ensure its customers are better informed of its operations and the dynamics of the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI),’’ he said.

NAN recalls that EEDC emerged the first in the 2018 cumulative Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) safety ranking.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

